    Saving the Ghost of the Mountains: Kyrgyzstan to host Snow Leopard EcoFest

    07:49, 12 March 2026

    The Snow Leopard EcoFest – Kemin 2026 is scheduled for July 11 in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Saving the Ghost of the Mountains: Kyrgyzstan to host Snow Leopard EcoFest
    Photo source: kabar.kg

    The Kyrgyz Natural Resources and Environment Ministry announced that the festival will take place in the Chon-Kemin Valley, noting that it aims to draw attention to the protection of the snow leopard, a symbol of Kyrgyzstan's high-mountain nature, and support environmental initiatives and the development of sustainable tourism in the region.

    As previously reported, the snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan surpassed 550.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
