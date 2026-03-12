Saving the Ghost of the Mountains: Kyrgyzstan to host Snow Leopard EcoFest
07:49, 12 March 2026
The Snow Leopard EcoFest – Kemin 2026 is scheduled for July 11 in Kyrgyzstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.
The Kyrgyz Natural Resources and Environment Ministry announced that the festival will take place in the Chon-Kemin Valley, noting that it aims to draw attention to the protection of the snow leopard, a symbol of Kyrgyzstan's high-mountain nature, and support environmental initiatives and the development of sustainable tourism in the region.
As previously reported, the snow leopard population in Kyrgyzstan surpassed 550.