Saudia Arabia's KSrelief concludes open-heart surgery program in Tajikistan

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) concluded its volunteer adult open-heart surgery and catheterization project in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Saturday after examining 105 patients at the examination and echocardiogram clinic and performing 133 cardiac catheterizations and 15 open-heart surgeries.

The project ran from April 26 to May 3 and included 21 volunteers from various medical specialties.

This project has been part of the volunteer medical initiatives in heart surgery provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief, which has aimed to alleviate the suffering of patients and injured people worldwide.

As stated previously, KSrelief implements a volunteer surgery project in Turkmenistan.