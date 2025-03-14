KSrelief implements volunteer surgery project in Turkmenistan
10:14, 14 March 2025
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) implemented a volunteer medical project for urological surgeries in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from February 21 to 28, with the participation of 14 volunteers from various specialties, SPA reports.
The medical team performed 45 specialized surgeries for children, all of which were successfully completed. The project is the first of its kind in Turkmenistan, where the volunteer team provided the necessary healthcare for children.
As reported earlier, a specialized Saudi surgical team successfully separated the conjoined twins from Burkina Faso, Hawaa and Khadijah, at the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital within King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Riyadh.