KSrelief implements volunteer surgery project in Turkmenistan

The medical team performed 45 specialized surgeries for children, all of which were successfully completed. The project is the first of its kind in Turkmenistan, where the volunteer team provided the necessary healthcare for children.

Photo credit: SPA

As reported earlier, a specialized Saudi surgical team successfully separated the conjoined twins from Burkina Faso, Hawaa and Khadijah, at the King Abdullah Specialized Children's Hospital within King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) in Riyadh.