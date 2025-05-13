Saudi-US Investment Forum opens in Riyadh

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih delivered the opening speech, extending the greetings of the Saudi leadership to the participants at the forum, which is being held adjacent to US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the first stop on his current foreign tour.

Al-Falih commended the size and caliber of the American and Saudi investment delegations, reflecting both countries' commitment to advancing cooperation and continuing over 90 years of strong bilateral relations built on trust, partnership, and a shared focus on achieving mutual economic interests.

He also presented the 2024 annual report on Saudi Vision 2030, highlighting the significant progress made in achieving its goals of diversifying and sustaining the Kingdom's economic resources, as well as opening new investment opportunities in key sectors, which include conventional and renewable energy, advanced technologies, AI, tourism, healthcare, biotechnology, logistics, and supply chains.

He stated that the rapid global transformations, economic fluctuations, and technological advancements will reshape the international economy, presenting significant opportunities to strengthen and expand the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He emphasized the importance of building strong, sustainable partnerships to achieve mutual interests, leveraging the strengths of both Saudi and American economies, particularly through their companies.

Al-Falih affirmed that the relationship between the two countries is one of the most important geopolitical connections, driven by economic cooperation and business partnerships, which serves as a catalyst for global peace and prosperity. He underscored that business opportunities in the Kingdom have grown significantly thanks to Saudi Vision 2030, which has created numerous opportunities and yielded strong investment returns.

