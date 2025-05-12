Agreements worth USD 5 bln signed at Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum

Agreements worth USD 5 billion were signed at the Kazakhstan-UAE Business Forum embracing key economic sectors.

As stated there, the UAE invested over 4.3 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan and is the leading trading and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the region.

Themed sessions on the development of digital technologies, the latest trends in the sphere of finance, urban planning and green economy were held as part of the forum.

Besides, B2B meetings were held involving the business communities of the two nations.

Photo credit: Akorda

In particular, the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and QazaqArab Sugar LLP signed an investment agreement on the construction of a sugar mill in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Digital development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry, the Astana akimat and Presight signed a memorandum on the construction of a data processing center.

The Astana Education Department and Emirates Kazakhstan Education Investment Group inked a memorandum of cooperation.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday.