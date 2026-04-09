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    Saudi Tourism Authority, Expo 2030 Riyadh partner to enhance global visitor experience

    20:43, 9 April 2026

    The Saudi Tourism Authority and Expo 2030 Riyadh signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in promoting tourism to Saudi Arabia and attracting visitors to Expo 2030 Riyadh, SPA reports. 

    Saudi Tourism Authority, Expo 2030 Riyadh partner to enhance global visitor experience
    Photo credit: SPA

    Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on developing diverse tourism activities and products to attract visitors to Expo 2030 Riyadh, promote Saudi Arabia in targeted international markets, and coordinate marketing and media initiatives to position the Kingdom as a premier global destination.

    The collaboration aims to enhance the visitor experience by planning high-quality events and facilitating data and information exchange, ensuring that Expo 2030 Riyadh contributes to the strategic growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.

    Previously, it was reported Vietnam and China launch an AI-driven tourism cooperation programme to promote cross-border travel. 

    World News Saudi Arabia Middle East Tourism Exhibition
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