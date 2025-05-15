Saudi Space Agency, NASA agree to launch Saudi satellite on Artemis II mission

The agreement marks a significant step in advancing scientific and technical cooperation in the field of space and builds upon the framework agreement signed between the governments of Saudi Arabia and the US in July 2024.

This agreement follows the Kingdom's accession to the international Artemis Accords, a global coalition dedicated to the peaceful exploration of the Moon, Mars, asteroids, and comets. The agreement reinforces Saudi Arabia's growing role as an active partner in international space missions and contributes to realizing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding the country's scientific collaboration.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the official visit of US President Donald J. Trump to the Kingdom, reflecting the strength of the bilateral relationship and deepening the strategic partnership between the two nations in science, technology, and innovation.

The mission is one of the initiatives under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), a key Saudi Vision 2030 realization program. It aims to localize space technologies and increase local content in strategic industries.

The Saudi satellite mission seeks to support global scientific research by collecting precise data on solar activity and its impact on the Earth's magnetosphere, which in turn enhances the safety of astronauts and the sustainability of communication systems and satellites. It also contributes to developing national capabilities and enhancing the skills of Saudi talent in various space-related disciplines, aligning with the Kingdom's vision of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

The mission further highlights the SSA's efforts to strengthen international cooperation and affirm the Kingdom's active role in major scientific projects that serve the future of humanity.

