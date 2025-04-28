Passengers in Saudi airports surge 46% since launch of Vision 2030

In 2024, airports across the country operated 905,000 flights and managed 1.2 million tonnes of cargo, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s growing stature as a logistics and aviation hub.

Strengthening the aviation and logistics sector is a key goal outlined in Vision 2030, as the Kingdom aims to establish itself as a global centre for business and tourism by the end of this decade.

“Saudi Arabia is transforming its transport ecosystem, positioning itself as a global logistics and aviation hub by 2030,” the report, which published by Arab News, stated.

As part of these efforts, the Kingdom launched over 60 new routes last year under its Air Connectivity Programme, with 12 new international carriers beginning operations in Saudi cities. Since its launch in 2021, the programme has expanded air links with global destinations, enhancing Saudi Arabia’s prominence in global aviation.

Innovation also took flight in 2024, with Saudi Arabia debuting the region’s first autonomous air taxi pilot project during the Hajj season. Designed to transport pilgrims across holy sites and expedite emergency responses, the air taxi pilot marks a significant step forward for the Kingdom’s smart mobility initiatives. Last year, Saudi authorities also granted the first operational license for drones to clean building facades.

Saudi Arabia’s rail sector also recorded significant progress. In 2024, 13 million passengers traveled via the national rail network, a 22% increase compared to the previous year, while freight movement reached 28 million tonnes.

“These developments are reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a regional leader in integrated, sustainable transport, supporting both economic growth and improved quality of life,” said the report.

The Riyadh Metro, one of the world’s largest urban transit projects, was officially launched last year.

Spanning six lines and 176 km, the metro boasts a daily capacity of 3.6 million passengers. In its first week of operation, the network transported 1.9 million passengers.

The Riyadh Metro is a major component of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the capital and enhancing residents’ quality of life.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia plans to showcase record tourism growth at ATM 2025.