Saudi rail transport sees record 39mln passengers in Q3 2025

The authority noted that intercity rail transport accounted for over 2.7 million passengers, including 2.07 million on the Haramain High-speed Railway, 251,000 on the North Train (SAR), and 378,000 on the East Train (SAR), reflecting the strong and growing demand over recent months.

As for trains inside cities, the authority’s statistics showed that more than 36.3 million passengers used trains within cities. Riyadh Metro topped the list with over 25.2 million passengers, followed by the Automated People Mover at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah with more than 10.2 million passengers, and the Automated People Mover at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh with over 967,000 passengers.

The authority also noted that more than 4.09 million tons of cargo and over 227,000 containers were transported via railways, underscoring the vital role trains play in supporting the Saudi economy and boosting supply chains, particularly in the industrial and mining sectors. This contribution aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Rail transport continues to facilitate the movement of passengers and goods while providing safe and efficient transportation options that help reduce carbon emissions.

