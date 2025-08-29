Saudi pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 2 mln visitors

The pavilion offers its guests a unique experience that immerses them in the atmosphere of the Kingdom through its halls, exhibitions, and open spaces, featuring Saudi music and a wide range of artistic performances. Over the course of the event, it has hosted more than 2,400 diverse activities, including 2,000 held within its own space and 400 others across some of the expo’s largest venues, highlighting the Kingdom’s cultural, economic, and civilizational significance.

Saudi Ambassador to Japan and commissioner general of Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Ghazi Faisal Binzagr stated that surpassing the 2 million visitor mark represents a proud achievement. He emphasized that it reflects the strength of Saudi Arabia’s relations with Japan and with the world at large. Binzagr added that the pavilion serves as a living heartbeat that expresses the Kingdom’s deep-rooted culture and showcases the tremendous transformation taking place in the country, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s positive influence on the future.

Visitor turnout at the Saudi pavilion peaked on June 17, welcoming a record 24,142 visitors in a single day. Meanwhile, Irth, the pavilion’s restaurant and café, received more than 18,000 guests and served over 120,000 cups of coffee, further cementing the pavilion’s status as a key destination within the expo.

The pavilion stands as an architectural landmark, joining a growing list of iconic Saudi structures. Designed by Foster + Partners, the pavilion delivers a multisensory experience that highlights the Kingdom’s rich heritage, vibrant culture, ambitious sustainability goals, and commitment to community empowerment.

The pavilion has received international acclaim, being awarded Gold from the New York Architectural Design Awards in the Cultural Architecture – Interactive and Experiential Spaces category, making it a global example of innovation and architectural excellence.

Events at the Saudi Pavilion will continue until the expo concludes in mid-October. The pavilion can also be explored virtually via the Expo 2025 Osaka’s virtual venue, offering a deeper look into Saudi Arabia’s heritage and culture.

Noteworthy, Saudi Arabia’s pavilion earns exclusive WELL Health-Safety Rating at Expo 2025 Osaka.