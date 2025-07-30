Saudi Arabia’s pavilion earns exclusive WELL Health-Safety Rating at Expo 2025 Osaka

Binzagr stated that the WELL certification reflects the pavilion's commitment to sustainable design and operational excellence. He emphasized that integrating WELL Building standards supports staff health and enhances the visitor experience, underscoring a focus on well-being.

The Health-Safety Rating, part of the WELL certification, is a globally recognized standard promoting health and well-being in built environments. It is based on research that improves human health through design interventions, operational protocols, and policies that foster a culture of well-being. This system creates spaces that enhance health, happiness, and productivity, and is managed by the IWBI to ensure independent evaluation and verification.

Designed by Foster + Partners and inspired by traditional Saudi villages, the pavilion incorporates sustainability elements, including renewable energy, low-carbon materials, and a lightweight façade with easily disassembled stone panels, thereby minimizing its environmental impact.

This certification highlights the pavilion's alignment with international standards for temporary buildings, focusing on occupant health in categories such as air quality, water quality, nutrition, lighting, physical fitness, comfort, and mental health.

