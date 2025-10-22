EN
    Saudi hospital performs world’s first robotic brain tumour surgery

    19:46, 22 October 2025

    Surgeons in Saudi Arabia have successfully performed the world’s first fully robotic resection of a brain tumour, TV BRICS reports.

    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    According to Arab News, a 68-year-old patient, who had been suffering from severe headaches and cognitive issues, underwent the one-hour procedure to remove a 4.5-centimetre tumour. Remarkably, he was discharged fully conscious within 24 hours, a recovery time nearly four times faster than traditional brain surgery.

    The operation was guided by a high-resolution 3D optical system and advanced image navigation tools. These technologies enabled the surgical team to remove the tumour with accuracy while preserving vital areas of the brain.

    According to the lead surgeon, the robotic system provided unmatched precision and control, significantly improving safety during the procedure.

    Unlike conventional techniques that rely on manual precision under a surgical microscope, robotic systems eliminate natural tremors, enhance instrument stability, and offer superior visual clarity.

    Earlier, it was reported that Oman had performed the first-ever awake brain surgery.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
