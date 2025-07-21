EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Oman performs first-ever awake brain surgery

    20:43, 21 July 2025

    Doctors at Sultan Qaboos University Hospital in Muscat have successfully conducted Oman’s first awake brain surgery, marking a major milestone for the country's healthcare system, TV BRICS reports.

    Doctors operating
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    During the high-tech procedure, known as awake craniotomy, the patient remains conscious so that doctors can continuously monitor speech, movement, and other critical brain functions to avoid damaging essential areas.

    The tumour was successfully removed after several hours of surgery, with no complications and all vital functions preserved.

    The hospital explained that the method is used when tumours are located near areas responsible for speech, movement, or perception.

    Earlier, it was reported that doctors in Almaty have performed a high-risk knee surgery on a patient with artificial heart.

    Healthcare Middle East World News MENA
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All