Oman performs first-ever awake brain surgery

During the high-tech procedure, known as awake craniotomy, the patient remains conscious so that doctors can continuously monitor speech, movement, and other critical brain functions to avoid damaging essential areas.



The tumour was successfully removed after several hours of surgery, with no complications and all vital functions preserved.



The hospital explained that the method is used when tumours are located near areas responsible for speech, movement, or perception.

Earlier, it was reported that doctors in Almaty have performed a high-risk knee surgery on a patient with artificial heart.