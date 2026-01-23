Saudi Development Fund to back construction of 14 schools in Kyrgyzstan

He announced that the first phase of school construction was completed on December 1, 2024.

According to him, 28 schools and two kindergartens were built across Kyrgyzstan as part of this project. 30 projects were commissioned so far. The total cost of the first phase of construction amounted to 30 million US dollars, with a 25-year loan from the Saudi Development Fund at 1% interest.

A 50 million US dollars loan from the same fund will be granted at 1.5% interest for 25 years for the second phase of construction. 14 schools will be built in Bishkek to solve the shortage of schools due to an increase in the population of the capital, which currently stands at nearly 1.5 million.

Imanakun uulu stressed there are 35 schools in Sverdlovsky district built for 29,732 pupils, but currently accommodating 66,747.

Notably, Kazakhstan built 141 new format schools in 2025.