Saudi Defense Ministry intercepts 3 drones in Eastern Province, Al Kharj

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted Major General Turki bin Saleh Al Malki, the official spokesperson for the ministry, as saying in two consecutive statements that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province.

He added that two drones were intercepted and destroyed in Al Kharj Governorate and the Eastern Province.

Earlier, the Saudi Defense Ministry had announced the interception and destruction of three drones in Al Kharj Governorate and the Rub' al Khali, as well as the downing of a hostile drone while attempting to approach the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.

The ministry also reported the interception and destruction of seven drones in the Eastern and Central regions, adding that a total of 38 drones were intercepted and destroyed, including 28 after entering the country's airspace and 10 others in the Eastern Province.

Earlier, it was reported that several drones targeted Kuwait International Airport on Thursday morning, causing material damage but no injuries.