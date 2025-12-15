Saudi crown prince may acquire FC Barcelona

According to information shared by El Chiringuito TV journalist François Gallardo on his X account, the Saudi crown prince is allegedly preparing a potential offer valued at €10 billion.

🚨💣 ¡BOMBAZO HISTÓRICO!



Mohamed bin Salmán, príncipe de Arabia Saudí, va a realizar una oferta de 10.000 millones de euros para COMPRAR el Barcelona.



El Barça tiene una deuda de +2.500 millones difícil de saldar.



El único impedimento son los socios, pero... ⏳



¡ATENTOS! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GGcHEeepHC — François Gallardo (@F_GallardoTV) December 13, 2025

Gallardo noted that “the only obstacle is the club’s members,” as Barcelona is collectively owned by its members, who retain control over elections and key management decisions. He also pointed out that Barcelona’s current debt exceeds €2.5 billion.

The club is valued at approximately $5.6 billion, placing it among the five most valuable football teams in the world and ranking third globally, behind Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Barcelona announced plans to establish the “Barça Academy,” a youth football academy, in Mongolia in 2026.