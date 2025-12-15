EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Saudi crown prince may acquire FC Barcelona

    15:53, 15 December 2025

    Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is reportedly considering the acquisition of Spanish football club FC Barcelona, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Saudi crown prince, FC Barcelona, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, football
    Collage credit: fcbarcelona.com, screenshot from video, Canva / Qazinform

    According to information shared by El Chiringuito TV journalist François Gallardo on his X account, the Saudi crown prince is allegedly preparing a potential offer valued at €10 billion.

    Gallardo noted that “the only obstacle is the club’s members,” as Barcelona is collectively owned by its members, who retain control over elections and key management decisions. He also pointed out that Barcelona’s current debt exceeds €2.5 billion.

    The club is valued at approximately $5.6 billion, placing it among the five most valuable football teams in the world and ranking third globally, behind Manchester United and Real Madrid.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FC Barcelona announced plans to establish the “Barça Academy,” a youth football academy, in Mongolia in 2026.

    Saudi Arabia Sport Football World News
    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All