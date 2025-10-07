FC Barcelona to establish Youth Academy in Mongolia

During the meeting, President Joan Laporta expressed interest in supporting the development of Mongolian children and youth talents and announced the club’s decision to establish the “Barca Academy,” a youth football academy, in Mongolia in 2026.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth expressed policy-level support for this initiative and agreed to cooperate with the club. The two sides also reached a mutual understanding on potential areas and directions of cooperation.

Minister Undram Chinbat emphasized the significance of the decision in promoting sports development in Mongolia and nurturing the talents of children and youth in line with international standards, expressing appreciation for FC Barcelona’s partnership. The Minister also toured the new “Spotify Camp Nou” stadium construction site, as well as the club’s organizational structure and museum operations.

According to the Ministry, the meeting marks an important step for Mongolia’s sports development and the implementation of international-standard youth development programs.

