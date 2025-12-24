Saudi Cabinet approves high-speed electric train project linking KSA and Qatar

The Cabinet commended the outcomes of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council and the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, which reaffirmed the commitment to advancing relations with both brotherly countries across all sectors, and resulted in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding to expand cooperation, particularly in development fields.

The Cabinet lauded the high-speed electric train project linking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, called to support transportation, boost tourism and economic activity, and become one of the region’s most prominent development initiatives, contributing to Gulf integration and connectivity through a state-of-the-art railway network.

Earlier, it was reported that India and Saudi Arabia approved visa-free travel for officials to deepen strategic ties.