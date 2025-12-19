India and Saudi Arabia approve visa-free travel for officials to deepen strategic ties

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, and Abdulmajeed bin Rashed Alsmari, Deputy Minister for Protocol Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The initiative is designed to facilitate official travel and enhance institutional interaction under the framework of the India–Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

The visa waiver is expected to streamline diplomatic engagement, encourage more frequent official visits and support broader cooperation across political, administrative and strategic domains. Both sides view the measure as an important tool for improving coordination between government institutions and accelerating bilateral initiatives.

The move comes amid growing momentum in inter-parliamentary cooperation. The announcement followed a meeting in New Delhi with a senior Saudi parliamentary delegation led by Major General Abdul Rahman bin Sanhat Al-Harbi, Chairman of the Saudi–India Parliamentary Friendship Committee within the Shura Council. Discussions focused on expanding parliamentary diplomacy as a mechanism for sharing best practices, enhancing legislative cooperation and fostering mutual understanding.

During the talks, the Indian side highlighted the long-standing historical, cultural and economic ties between the two nations, noting that sustained high-level engagement over the past decade has significantly elevated cooperation in defence, energy, skills development, and emerging strategic sectors.

Special attention was also given to the role of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, which has contributed to economic growth and social development while serving as a key bridge between the two societies.

The visa waiver agreement and the expansion of parliamentary ties signal a continued commitment by both countries to deepen cooperation, reinforce trust and advance a comprehensive bilateral agenda.

