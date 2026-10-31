Saudi Arabian surgeons successfully separate Tanzanian conjoined twins

The operation was performed at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, affiliated with the Ministry of National Guard.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah, head of the programme’s medical and surgical team, said the operation was completed in nine stages.

A total of 44 consultants, specialists, nurses and technical staff from various medical disciplines took part in the procedure to ensure precision and safety at every stage.

The twins, aged two years and two months, were joined at the pelvis and hips and shared the lower part of the intestines, the spinal column, lumbar vertebrae and spinal cord. They had four lower limbs.

According to Dr. Al Rabeeah, this was the fourth successful separation of conjoined twins from Tanzania and the 75th operation conducted under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme.

Over more than 35 years, the programme has assessed 160 cases from 29 countries, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s role in humanitarian and medical care.

The programme receives direct support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Earlier, a team of Saudi surgeons successfully separated Moroccan conjoined twins Saja and Doha during a six-hour operation.