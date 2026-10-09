Six-hour surgery separates Moroccan conjoined twins

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, head of the medical team and Supervisor General of KSrelief, said 23 consultants, specialists, nurses, and technicians participated in the surgery. The twins were joined at the lower chest and abdomen and shared the pericardium, liver, and intestines.

Photo credit: SPA

The operation marked the fourth separation of Moroccan conjoined twins and the 73rd successful procedure conducted under the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program. Over the past 35 years, the program has assessed 159 cases from 28 countries, highlighting Saudi Arabia's longstanding role in humanitarian and specialized medical care.

The twins' family expressed gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting the treatment and praised the efforts of the medical team.

It should be noted, the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme (SCTP) specialized medical and surgical team previously achieved a new medical milestone with the successful separation of Filipino conjoined twins Olivia and Gianna.