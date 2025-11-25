S. Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 21.7% YoY in September
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) today issued its International Trade in Goods bulletins for September 2025 and for the third quarter (Q3) of the same year, SPA reports.
The results for September showed continued growth in non-oil exports, including re-exports, which increased by 21.7% compared with September 2024. National non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, also rose by 2.8%.
According to the bulletin, the value of re-exported goods increased by 72.2%, while total merchandise exports recorded a 14% rise, supported by a 10.7% increase in oil exports. As a result, the share of oil exports in total exports fell to 68.4%, down from 70.4% in September 2024.
Merchandise imports increased by 2.8%, contributing to an improvement in the ratio of non-oil exports to imports, which rose to 42.5% compared with 35.9% a year earlier. The trade balance surplus also grew 66.3% year-on-year.
Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts topped the list of non-oil export commodities, accounting for 25.7% of the total, followed by chemical industry products at 22%. Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts also ranked first among imports, comprising 30.5% of total imports.
The bulletin showed that China remained Saudi Arabia’s top trading partner, accounting for 14.4% of total exports and supplying 28.2% of total imports in September 2025.
Meanwhile, results for Q3 2025 highlighted continued non-oil export growth of 19.4% compared with the same period in 2024, although national non-oil exports declined slightly by 0.4%. The value of re-exported goods increased by 69.6%.
Total goods exports rose 9.5% compared with Q3 2024, driven by a 5.5% increase in oil exports. The share of oil exports in total exports declined from 71.1% in Q3 2024 to 68.5% in Q3 2025.
Goods imports rose 7.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, while the trade balance surplus grew 17.2%. The ratio of non-oil exports to imports also increased, reaching 40.3% compared with 36.3% in the same quarter of 2024.
Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts remained the leading non-oil export commodity, accounting for 26.9%, followed by chemical industry products at 21.4%. Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts also ranked as the largest import group, making up 30% of total imports.
The GASTAT bulletin further indicated that China was the Kingdom’s top trading partner in the third quarter of 2025, accounting for 14.9% of total exports and supplying 27.6% of total imports.
