S. Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 21.7% YoY in September

The results for September showed continued growth in non-oil exports, including re-exports, which increased by 21.7% compared with September 2024. National non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, also rose by 2.8%.

According to the bulletin, the value of re-exported goods increased by 72.2%, while total merchandise exports recorded a 14% rise, supported by a 10.7% increase in oil exports. As a result, the share of oil exports in total exports fell to 68.4%, down from 70.4% in September 2024.

Merchandise imports increased by 2.8%, contributing to an improvement in the ratio of non-oil exports to imports, which rose to 42.5% compared with 35.9% a year earlier. The trade balance surplus also grew 66.3% year-on-year.

Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts topped the list of non-oil export commodities, accounting for 25.7% of the total, followed by chemical industry products at 22%. Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts also ranked first among imports, comprising 30.5% of total imports.

The bulletin showed that China remained Saudi Arabia’s top trading partner, accounting for 14.4% of total exports and supplying 28.2% of total imports in September 2025.

Meanwhile, results for Q3 2025 highlighted continued non-oil export growth of 19.4% compared with the same period in 2024, although national non-oil exports declined slightly by 0.4%. The value of re-exported goods increased by 69.6%.

Total goods exports rose 9.5% compared with Q3 2024, driven by a 5.5% increase in oil exports. The share of oil exports in total exports declined from 71.1% in Q3 2024 to 68.5% in Q3 2025.

Goods imports rose 7.5% year-on-year in the third quarter, while the trade balance surplus grew 17.2%. The ratio of non-oil exports to imports also increased, reaching 40.3% compared with 36.3% in the same quarter of 2024.

Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts remained the leading non-oil export commodity, accounting for 26.9%, followed by chemical industry products at 21.4%. Electrical machinery, equipment, and parts also ranked as the largest import group, making up 30% of total imports.

The GASTAT bulletin further indicated that China was the Kingdom’s top trading partner in the third quarter of 2025, accounting for 14.9% of total exports and supplying 27.6% of total imports.

