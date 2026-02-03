Saudi Arabia welcomes record number of visitors from Uzbekistan

This figure represents a 71% increase – or 163,000 more travelers – compared with the previous year.

The breakdown of travel purposes is as followed:

· Tourism: 197,900 people

· Visiting relatives: 38,200 people

· Medical treatment: 924 people

· Official-business trips: 66 people

· Education: 31 people.

The sharp rise underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a destination for Uzbek citizens, particularly for tourism and family visits.

