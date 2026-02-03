Saudi Arabia welcomes record number of visitors from Uzbekistan
In 2025, 366,251 citizens of Uzbekistan visited Saudi Arabia, according to data released by the country’s National Statistics Committee, UzA reports.
This figure represents a 71% increase – or 163,000 more travelers – compared with the previous year.
The breakdown of travel purposes is as followed:
· Tourism: 197,900 people
· Visiting relatives: 38,200 people
· Medical treatment: 924 people
· Official-business trips: 66 people
· Education: 31 people.
The sharp rise underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing appeal as a destination for Uzbek citizens, particularly for tourism and family visits.
