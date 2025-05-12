Saudi Arabia: Up to SAR20,000 fine for performing Hajj without permit

The ministry urged everyone to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions, which are intended to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and help them perform their rituals with ease.

It also encouraged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

To note, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched 'Awareness Platform' for Umrah performers.