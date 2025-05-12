EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Saudi Arabia: Up to SAR20,000 fine for performing Hajj without permit

    22:20, 12 May 2025

    The Ministry of Interior has announced a fine of up to SAR20,000 for individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit from Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14. Additionally, offenders will face deportation and a 10-year entry ban into the Kingdom, SPA reports. 

    Muslim pilgrims start performing Hajj
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The ministry urged everyone to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions, which are intended to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and help them perform their rituals with ease.

    It also encouraged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

    To note, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched 'Awareness Platform' for Umrah performers.

    Religion Government Saudi Arabia Society Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All