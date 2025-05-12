Saudi Arabia: Up to SAR20,000 fine for performing Hajj without permit
22:20, 12 May 2025
The Ministry of Interior has announced a fine of up to SAR20,000 for individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit from Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14. Additionally, offenders will face deportation and a 10-year entry ban into the Kingdom, SPA reports.
The ministry urged everyone to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions, which are intended to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and help them perform their rituals with ease.
It also encouraged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.
To note, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched 'Awareness Platform' for Umrah performers.