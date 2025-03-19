Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launches 'Awareness Platform' for Umrah performers

The platform aims to educate visitors on performing rituals according to the teachings of the Prophet through an interactive and engaging format. It prioritizes essential topics, addresses pilgrims’ needs, and enriches their spiritual journey while visiting Islam's holiest sites.

The platform includes 580 minutes of educational videos, 16 promotional clips, 365 educational presentations, and 220 educational designs. It is structured into four main learning tracks and 12 educational journeys, providing a comprehensive learning experience. To ensure accessibility, the content is available in eight languages, including English, French, Persian, Indonesian, and Hausa.

Designed to be engaging and interactive, the platform allows users to progress through different learning stages sequentially, ensuring a structured and effective educational experience. It also incorporates motivational tools, displaying progress statistics to encourage further learning. Pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors can access the platform at https://learn.haj.gov.sa/.

Earlier it was reported that a multilingual Hajj, Umrah terminology dictionary was launched in Saudi Arabia.