Saudi Arabia to host 21st UNIDO General Conference in Riyadh this November

The announcement was made during a promotional event organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in cooperation with UNIDO, on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the Industrial Development Board (IDB) in Vienna.

The event was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna Dr. Abdullah K. Tawlah, along with representatives from several Member States and prominent industry leaders.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the event brought together officials and representatives from member states and highlighted Saudi Arabia's preparations for the conference. It also featured presentations on national initiatives and industrial development projects from a range of Saudi entities, including the Ministry of Media (Konooz Initiative), the Ministry of Investment (Invest Saudi), the Saudi Fund for Development, the Saudi Tourism Authority (Spirit of Saudi), and the Saudi Export Development Authority.

In his remarks during the event, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah emphasized that hosting the conference reflects the Kingdom's commitment to advancing multilateral cooperation in industrial development. He also noted Saudi Arabia's efforts to support sustainable manufacturing, innovation, and technological transformation.

Director General of UNIDO Gerd Müller stated: "The 21st UNIDO General Conference in Riyadh will be a leading forum for the future of industries for development. We are bringing together governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations to forge new partnerships. I am grateful to the Government of Saudi Arabia for hosting this important summit and for setting a powerful example of sustainable industrialization through its Vision 2030."

The UNIDO General Conference is a key international gathering that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from around the world to address pressing issues such as sustainable industrialization, digital transformation, green industry, and the circular economy. It also aims to enhance development cooperation with least developed and middle-income countries.

Saudi Arabia's hosting of the conference aligns with its national vision to position itself as a leading regional industrial hub. It also highlights the Kingdom's broader strategy to develop a competitive and sustainable industrial sector as a cornerstone of its Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have joined forces to promote science and high technologies.