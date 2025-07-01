Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia join forces to promote science and high technologies

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation between KACST and Kazakhstani research institutes and centers in various fields of science and technology.

In this context, the ambassador informed about the development of Kazakhstani science and its achievements in recent years, including the existing scientific and technical potential and its adaptation to modern economic conditions.

The parties paid special attention to the development of the IT industry, new technologies, startup projects and artificial intelligence. In recent years, young Kazakh scientists, programmers and IT industry specialists have been actively participating in acceleration programs, forums and other various events in Saudi Arabia and promoting cooperation between the two countries in creating joint innovative projects in various fields.

The President of KACST supported the initiative of the Kazakh side to expand cooperation between the scientific circles of the two countries, and also introduced the activities of the science city and shared plans for its further development.

