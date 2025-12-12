Saudi Arabia rises in Universal Health Coverage index

According to the data from the World Health Organization and the World Bank, Saudi Arabia’s life expectancy has risen to 79.7 years in 2025 from 74 years in 2016, and is set to hit the target of 80 years in 2030.

This improvement is attributable to the Middle East nation’s strategy to bolster prevention and primary care, advance early detection, and prioritize facility readiness.

Saudi Arabia's accelerated digital transformation through its national healthcare platforms also contributed to greater access and care efficiency.

