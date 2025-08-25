Saudi Arabia reports growth in non-oil exports

In June 2025, non-oil exports, including re-exports, grew by 22.1% compared to the same month of the previous year. Non-oil national exports alone increased by 8.4%, while the value of re-exported goods rose significantly by 60.2%.

Total commodity exports increased by 3.7% in June 2025, despite a 2.5% decline in petroleum exports. As a result, the share of petroleum exports fell to 70.2% of total exports, down from 74.7% in June 2024.

The trade surplus also improved by 10.6% in June 2025 compared to the previous year. Chemical products topped the list of non-oil exports, while machinery and electrical equipment were the leading imports. China remained the Kingdom's main trading partner in June 2025.

For the second quarter of 2025, non-oil exports increased by 17.8% compared to the same period in 2024. Non-oil national exports rose by 5.6%, while re-exported goods grew by 46.2%.

However, total commodity exports declined by 7.3% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024 due to a 15.8% decrease in petroleum exports, reducing their share to 67.9%.

The trade surplus decreased by 56.2% in Q2 2025, but the ratio of non-oil exports to imports improved to 37.3%.

As in June, chemical products and machinery were the top non-oil exports and imports, respectively, with China continuing to be the primary trading partner in Q2 2025.

