Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia donates blood, launches annual campaign

The initiative mirrors HRH the Crown Prince’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian work, aiming to encourage all segments of society to donate blood. It also highlights his dedication to fostering community participation, promoting voluntary blood donation, and supporting national healthcare efforts to achieve 100% voluntary blood donation in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of a vibrant society enjoying comprehensive well-being.

The initiative builds on the leadership’s notable humanitarian efforts across various fields, including receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and registering both the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince in the Organ Donation Program.

This latest gesture by HRH the Crown Prince also aims to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and of achieving self-sufficiency in blood supplies to ensure safe, sustainable resources for recipients across the Kingdom. A single donation can save lives by providing blood, plasma, or platelets.

In 2024, over 800,000 people donated blood nationwide.