Saudi Arabia plants 31mln trees in Eastern Region

NCVC pursues an ambitious plan to enhance vegetation cover in Eastern Region through 40 initiatives by 2100 to achieve comprehensive sustainable development.

Four major projects are currently underway to plant more than 1,043,000 additional trees, including 23,515 saplings, across various sites. These efforts are expected to lead to the planting of 1.5 billion trees and the rehabilitation of over 7.9 million hectares of land.

Environmental indicators in the region have shown significant improvement in vegetation cover in recent years, reflecting the positive impact of ongoing projects and the effectiveness of the center’s integrated approach.

This approach is based on scientific research and comprehensive field surveys to develop a master afforestation plan, which includes detailed analyses to identify optimal planting sites. These analyses take into account environmental, agricultural, urban, and transportation factors.

NCVC actively supports global climate change mitigation and carbon emission reduction through its diverse projects, promoting sustainable environmental and economic development. Its efforts align with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative and contribute to improving the quality of life for both current and future generations.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia are expanding portfolio of joint investment projects.