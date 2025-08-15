Saudi Arabia launches mission to document land-based biodiversity

The project, which brings together a wide range of experts and institutions from Saudi Arabia and abroad, including national universities, royal reserves, and international organizations, aims to build a robust knowledge base by conducting extensive field surveys across all of the Kingdom's terrestrial ecosystems. A key focus is to identify endemic and endangered species, assess the threats they face, and create strategies to mitigate these risks.

According to NCW CEO Dr. Mohammed Qurban, this project is a cornerstone of the national effort to restore ecosystems and enhance ecological balance, supporting the Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030. It will also create a national database and interactive digital maps of all recorded species and sites.

The mission is an extension of NCW efforts, including the Red Sea Decade Expedition in 2022 and Arabian Gulf exploration programs, which documented the Kingdom's marine environments. Upon completion, Saudi Arabia will possess a unique and comprehensive database of its terrestrial and marine ecosystems, providing a vital resource for researchers, scientists, and sustainable management efforts.

