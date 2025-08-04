S. Arabia's Green Qassim Land Initiative plants over 7.5 mln trees in its latest phase

The initiative was launched in 1438 AH with the support of Governor of Qassim Region Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz and with the follow-up of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Alfadley. This continued backing has helped sustain the initiative and expand its scope year after year.

Director General of the ministry's branch in Qassim Region Eng. Salman Al-Swainah said that the initiative is one of the most prominent environmental initiatives in the Kingdom, given its tangible results. He noted that implementation is divided into two annual phases—the first in March and the second in October—to ensure appropriate climatic conditions for tree growth and sustainability.

Al-Swainah emphasized that the continuation of the initiative is a result of effective cooperation among government agencies, the private sector, environmental associations, and volunteers, reflecting a growing societal awareness of the importance of afforestation and the role of vegetation in maintaining ecological balance.

The Green Qassim Land Initiative is a key environmental effort supporting the Kingdom's broader strategy to develop vegetation, mitigate the effects of climate change, and achieve environmental sustainability. It contributes to raising community awareness and activating the role of environmental volunteering, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative and the quality of life initiatives under Vision 2030.

To note, Ethiopia said it planted 700 million tree seedlings in a single day as part of its national reforestation program, the Green Legacy Initiative.