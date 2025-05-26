Saudi Arabia, Kuwait announce new oil discovery in partitioned zone

Crude oil flowed from the Wara reservoir in the North Wafra (Wara-Burgan-1) well at a rate exceeding 500 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 26 to 27 degrees.

This marks the first discovery since the resumption of production operations in the Partitioned Zone and its adjacent offshore area in mid-2020.

The discovery is regarded as highly significant, given its positive impact on both countries’ standing as reliable global energy suppliers and their capabilities in the exploration and production sector.

