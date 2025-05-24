Over 890,000 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 1446

According to the directorate, the vast majority of pilgrims, totaling 846,415, entered the Kingdom via airports. Land ports facilitated the arrival of 41,646 pilgrims, while 2,822 pilgrims arrived through sea routes.

The directorate reiterated its commitment to streamlining entry procedures for pilgrims by equipping its platforms at international air, land, and sea ports with advanced technical equipment and staffing them with highly qualified, multilingual personnel.

To note, the Ministry of Interior has announced a fine of up to SAR20,000 for individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit from Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14. Additionally, offenders will face deportation and a 10-year entry ban into the Kingdom.