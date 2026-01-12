Saudi Arabia, Japan sign memorandum on peaceful use of space

The memorandum was signed with Japan’s Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Space Agency Abdullah Alswaha represented the agency during the signing.

The move underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation in peaceful space activities and supporting strategic partnerships in the sector. It aims to establish a framework for cooperation in space science and technology, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise, contributing to the development of the space sector and promoting the peaceful uses of outer space.

The Saudi Space Agency affirmed that the agreement builds on the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international partnerships in the space sector and to play an active role in shaping a global space ecosystem that supports research and innovation and serves humanity.

