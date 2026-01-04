China conducts 92 space launches in 2025, setting new record

The year saw more than 300 satellites successfully sent into designated orbits, representing a qualitative leap in both launch frequency and payload deployment, said Zhu Haiyang of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

In the field of human spaceflight, the Shenzhou-20 crew remained in orbit for 204 days, setting a new record for the longest single mission in China's crewed spaceflight history. Shenzhou-21 completed a rapid rendezvous and docking in just 3.5 hours.

China also, for the first time, successfully carried out a 16-day emergency launch in response to an unexpected situation involving the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft, demonstrating its emergency response capabilities in crewed missions.

Deep-space exploration advanced steadily in 2025, with the Tianwen-2 probe embarking on China's first asteroid exploration and sample-return mission, further extending the country's presence in deep space.

Commercial spaceflight also gained strong momentum, as multiple types of commercial rockets were launched throughout the year, injecting new dynamism into China's space sector.

Looking ahead to 2026, China plans to conduct a series of tests for its crewed lunar landing program. The Chang'e-7 mission is set to head to the moon's south pole to search for evidence of water ice, while several new rocket models are expected to make their maiden flights and attempt recovery missions.

