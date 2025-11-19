Saudi Arabia inaugurates pavilion at Kuwait International Book Fair

A comprehensive Saudi pavilion hosts several national cultural and educational institutions, including the King Abdulaziz Public Library, University of Hafr Al Batin, the King Fahad National Library, the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex, and the Arabic Observatory of Translation.

The Saudi pavilion will present a rich cultural program during the fair, including seminars, panel discussions, workshops, and poetry evenings, featuring a group of Saudi writers whose presence reflects the dynamism of the literary movement in the Kingdom.

This participation embodies the depth of cultural ties between the Kingdom and Kuwait. Both sides are keen to expand the horizons of cooperation in the fields of publishing and translation, in addition to strengthening Arab and Gulf cultural communication, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, which makes culture an engine for development and a bridge for communication and dialogue between peoples.

