    Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days

    12:12, 13 October 2025

    Saudi Arabia hosted the Uzbekistan Culture Days, UzA reports. 

    Saudi Arabia hosts Uzbekistan Culture Days
    Photo credit: UzA

    The event was organized to promote the rich cultural legacy, art, and national values of Uzbekistan at the international level.

    The event featured concert programs by Uzbekistan’s art masters, alongside exhibitions of national dishes and handicrafts. The expositions featured copies of rare manuscripts, books, and samples of national literature.

    Such events contribute to strengthening intercultural dialogue, further deepening mutual understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries.

    To note, "Traces of the Oghuz Steppe Culture" exhibition opens in Astana.

