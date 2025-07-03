Saudi Arabia concludes International Year of Camelids 2024 presidency, highlights sector’s role in food security and global cooperation

The International Year of Camelids was inaugurated under the Kingdom’s presidency in June of last year, in partnership with a coalition of Latin American and Caribbean countries, led by Bolivia.

During a ceremony held in Rome, Italy, marking the conclusion of the year-long observance, Assistant Undersecretary for Fisheries and Livestock Wealth at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture Dr. Ali Alshaikhi underscored Saudi Arabia’s dedication to advancing the recognition of camels as a crucial food source, economic asset, and cultural symbol—worthy of increased attention, research, and development worldwide.

He also highlighted the Kingdom’s extensive activities during its presidency, including over 50 local and international events, 15 specialized research grants, and 18 strategic meetings aimed at advancing this vital sector. Additionally, the Kingdom organized 20 international exhibitions across various countries to raise global awareness of the importance of camels and their critical role in the lives and futures of communities worldwide. The first exhibition took place at the FAO headquarters in Rome, followed by another at the United Nations in Geneva.

He emphasized that the International Year of Camelids served as a unique opportunity to strengthen the bond between people and this remarkable resource, while enhancing its contribution to food security and economic development. It also enriched cultural understanding and expanded research both locally and internationally.

The Kingdom, he added, invested more than SAR1 billion in these efforts, underscoring its commitment to showcasing the true value of camels and fostering international collaboration in production, breeding, and scientific research.

Alshaikhi also pointed out that the Kingdom is recognized as one of the world’s leaders in agriculture and food security, guided by an ambitious strategic vision focused on enhancing sustainable production, fostering innovation in the agricultural sector, developing resilient food supply chains, achieving self-sufficiency, and leveraging modern technologies to boost efficiency and product quality.

As reported previously, Saudi Arabia is set to host the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Riyadh from November 23 to 27, 2025.