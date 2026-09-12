Saudi Arabia closes East-West pipeline after multiple attacks

According to the Ministry of Energy, it was "the target of multiple attacks on the morning of Thursday, September 10, 2026." In an official statement, the Saudi ministry reported that the attacks resulted in "several injuries, who were provided with the necessary medical care."

"Emergency teams and specialized technicians intervened on site, taking the necessary measures to secure the facility and assess its integrity, in accordance with approved safety procedures and emergency response plans, and in coordination with the relevant authorities," the statement reads.

The ministry said that any further developments "will be communicated in due course."

The Saudi Arabian East-West oil pipeline, also known as Petroline, was hit just hours after the pro-Iranian Houthi movement in Yemen took control of Mokha, a port city on the Red Sea, further jeopardizing the transportation of energy supplies in the region.

This week, oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel due to sharp fluctuations triggered by recent developments in the Middle East. Since the start of the war between the United States and Iran, the East-West pipeline has become crucial for the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has diverted approximately 5 million barrels of oil per day through the pipeline, which would otherwise have been destined for tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf following the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline is therefore a strategic energy asset for Riyadh. The infrastructure extends approximately 1.200 kilometers west from the oil production and processing facilities around Abqaiq in the Eastern Province to Yanbu on the Red Sea.

Earlier, oil prices continued to climb on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures rising above $100 a barrel and reaching their highest settlement level since late May.