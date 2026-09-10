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    Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as oil prices extend gains

    09:10, 10 September 2026

    Oil prices continued to climb on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures rising above $100 a barrel and reaching their highest settlement level since late May, Qazinform News Agency cites WAM.

    Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as oil prices extend gains
    Photo credit: Trend

    Brent crude futures for the nearest delivery month gained $3.29, or 3.4%, to settle at $101.21 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $101.58.

    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also advanced, rising $3.02, or 3.25%, to $96.05 a barrel.

    Both benchmarks posted their highest settlement prices since May 22, extending the recent rise in global oil prices.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry commented on a new drone incident at the CPC terminal. 

    World News Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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