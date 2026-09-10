Brent crude rises above $100 a barrel as oil prices extend gains

Brent crude futures for the nearest delivery month gained $3.29, or 3.4%, to settle at $101.21 a barrel after touching an intraday high of $101.58.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also advanced, rising $3.02, or 3.25%, to $96.05 a barrel.

Both benchmarks posted their highest settlement prices since May 22, extending the recent rise in global oil prices.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry commented on a new drone incident at the CPC terminal.