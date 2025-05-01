Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit

This includes visit visa holders trying to enter or remain within the geographical area of Makkah, the holy sites, the central area, the Haramain High-Speed Railway station in Ar Rusayfah District, and all security and sorting centers.

The ministry stated that residents and overstayers attempting to perform Hajj unlawfully will be deported to their home countries and prohibited from re-entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a period of 10 years.

Emphasizing adherence to Hajj and Umrah regulations, it urged pilgrims to comply and report violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.

As reported earlier, Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched the Awareness Platform on its official website, featuring 180 educational topics designed to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the two holy mosques.