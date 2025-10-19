S.Arabia's pomegranate farm boosts ecotourism, attracts 70,000 visitors

Located between the mountains and golden sand dunes, the farm is home to over 3,000 pomegranate trees, producing 450 tons of premium pomegranates annually and attracting interest from both visitors and consumers.

Transformed into a tourist attraction during the pomegranate season, the farm welcomes over 70,000 visitors from within and beyond the region. Guests enjoy hand-picking fruit and strolling along the farm’s scenic paths surrounded by family-friendly rural spaces, fresh produce stalls, children’s play areas, and family-run business activities, all within a charming countryside atmosphere that appeals to all ages.

As written before, agricultural markets across the Kingdom are experiencing an abundance of local produce this summer, led by flavorsome and nutritious pomegranates with a production volume exceeding 37,100 tons, boosting self-sufficiency and strengthening the Kingdom’s food security system.