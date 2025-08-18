Local pomegranate production in Saudi Arabia exceeds 37,000 tons
Agricultural markets across the Kingdom are experiencing an abundance of local produce this summer, led by flavorsome and nutritious pomegranates with a production volume exceeding 37,100 tons, boosting self-sufficiency and strengthening the Kingdom’s food security system, SPA reports.
According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, pomegranate cultivation is concentrated in the regions of Aseer, Makkah, Tabuk, Qassim, and Al-Baha, with smaller quantities produced in other areas. Popular varieties include Taifi, Hijazi, Wonderful, and Eversweet, which are consumed fresh and used in processing industries such as juice, ice cream, and confectionery.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting farmers by providing technical assistance, advisory services, financial and marketing facilities, and promoting modern agricultural technologies to enhance production efficiency, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.
