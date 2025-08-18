Local pomegranate production in Saudi Arabia exceeds 37,000 tons

According to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, pomegranate cultivation is concentrated in the regions of Aseer, Makkah, Tabuk, Qassim, and Al-Baha, with smaller quantities produced in other areas. Popular varieties include Taifi, Hijazi, Wonderful, and Eversweet, which are consumed fresh and used in processing industries such as juice, ice cream, and confectionery.

Photo credit: SPA

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting farmers by providing technical assistance, advisory services, financial and marketing facilities, and promoting modern agricultural technologies to enhance production efficiency, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

As reported previously, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) has planted over 31.2 million trees to date, in collaboration with 51 partners from government agencies, private sector, and non-profit organizations.