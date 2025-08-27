Kazakhstan appoints new Deputy Minister of National Economy

Born in the village of Zerenda, Zerendi district, Akmola region, Yerlan Sagnayev graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University, and the North Kazakhstan Law Academy.

Sagnayev started his career in the tax authorities, holding different positions within the Tax Committee of North Kazakhstan region, in 1999. He also served as the deputy head of the tax departments in Mangistau, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions until 2016.

Between 2016 and 2019, he held leadership positions in the Committee of State Revenues of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2019, Sagnayev was appointed as the deputy head of the Department of State Revenues in Atyrau region.

Prior to his current appointment, he served as the director of the Department of Tax and Customs Policy of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

