Sanofi develops promising acne vaccine

Paris-based pharmaceutical company Sanofi is testing a vaccine designed to provide long-term relief from acne by targeting the bacteria that fuel inflammation. Initial trials in animals showed that the vaccine produced antibodies capable of limiting bacterial growth. The messenger RNA (mRNA) version proved most effective, and clinical trials with human participants are now under way.

Jean-François Toussaint, who leads vaccine research and development at Sanofi, emphasized the broader benefits of the project. “If we can reduce antibiotic use, we not only create value for the people who take the vaccine, but also for society as well, by reducing microbial resistance,” he told Nature.

Specialists note, however, that vaccine hesitancy could pose challenges. A recent Gallup survey showed that only 40% of respondents considered childhood vaccination extremely important, down from 58% in 2019.

Dermatologist Anjali Mahto of the British Skin Foundation believes the outlook depends on communication. “These vaccines are not being proposed as part of a national immunization programme—they would be optional. If a vaccine were safe, effective and offered longer-term remission without the need for ongoing medication, many would be open to it,” she told Nature.

