Sandugash Kenzhibayeva wins tennis tournament in China

Paired with Russian Sofya Lansere, Kenzhibayeva defeated Meiqi Guo of China and Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand. The match ended with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

This marks Kenzhibayeva's fourth ITF title of the season. Previously she won three doubles titles in Antalya, Türkiye.

As reported earlier, No. 11 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has won her first round match at the 2025 French Open.