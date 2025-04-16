Sandstorm sweeps Iraq, hospitalizes over 3,700 people

“At least 3,747 people have so far been admitted to hospitals in Baghdad and other provinces since Monday,” ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr told the state news agency INA.

He said the highest number of cases were reported in Baghdad, with at least 1,014 people admitted to hospitals, and al-Muthanna with 874 cases in southern Iraq.

The spokesman said most of the cases recovered and were discharged.

No deaths were reported in the sandstorm.

"We have not faced any problems in providing medicines, medical supplies, or oxygen," Badr said.

Sandstorms are common in Iraq, but experts believe they are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

According to the United Nations Global Environment Outlook, Iraq is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

