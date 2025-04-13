China renews several alerts for gales, sandstorms, blizzards

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, winds of up to force 11 (28.5-32.6 meters per second) will hit parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, Hebei Province and Beijing, all located in north China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Meanwhile, parts of the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea and East China Sea will experience gales of up to force 13 (37.0-41.4 meters per second).

Strongest Winds in Decade Hit North and Northeast China, Orange Alert Issued.



According to Beijing weather station, gusts of wind will reach 41 m/s in places on Saturday.



Temperatures are also expected to plummet to 14 degrees Celsius, about 13 degrees lower than the previous day.

UGC video shows the one-thousand year-old Yingxian Wooden Pagoda, the world's oldest and highest wooden structure, built without nails, stands in the gale as China issued orange alert for strong wind for its northern and coastal regions over the weekend.

Sandstorms will continue to lash a variety of regions during the period, according to a blue alert, which was also renewed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, blizzards are expected to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Jilin Province in northeast China, and northwest China's Qinghai Province, warned a blue alert issued on Sunday. This alert was downgraded from the yellow alert on Saturday.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier it was reported that a monster wind accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms uprooted trees and tore roofs from buildings in the city of Almaty on April 7.